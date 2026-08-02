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Home / Entertainment / Kangana Ranaut shares Friendship Day message for 'Gen-Z Friends' after 'Generation Gutter' controversy

Kangana Ranaut shares Friendship Day message for 'Gen-Z Friends' after 'Generation Gutter' controversy

BJP MP shares gym anecdote about freedom and accountability days after remark targeting young Hindu women sparked backlash

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 03:50 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Kangana Ranaut
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Kangana Ranaut marked Friendship Day on Sunday with a message for her "Gen-Z friends," days after her "Generation Gutter" remark about young protesters triggered widespread criticism online. Posting on Instagram Stories, the actor and BJP MP recounted a gym conversation with two young women who told her that "we are born in digital age and yes social media, Instagram, dating apps, AI and all are a way of life for us." She said she responded that people were "free to live your life as long as you don't throw other children off the cliff, or cut them into many pieces," adding that the women "agreed that freedom needs accountability." She signed off with "Happy friendship day to my Gen-z friends. Peace out."

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The post follows Ranaut's remarks earlier this week describing young Hindu women protesting under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party as "Generation Gutter," made amid demonstrations over alleged NEET-UG paper leak irregularities that eventually led to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The comments drew sharp backlash, with actor Sonu Sood calling them "very shameful." Social media users also resurfaced older videos of Ranaut dancing at parties and discussing her past drug use, accusing her of hypocrisy.

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She continues to draw attention over a separate public exchange with actor Hrithik Roshan, after he responded to a viral post claiming "the world owes an apology" to him amid their long-running feud.

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