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Home / Entertainment / Kangana Ranaut shares note of admiration for Vyjayanthimala  

Kangana Ranaut shares note of admiration for Vyjayanthimala  

Ranaut shares a post on her Instagram story on Saturday, which features the veteran actor performing Bharatanatyam dance

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:21 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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Image credits/Screen grab from Kangana Ranaut’s story on Instagram
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Actor Kangana Ranaut penned a note of admiration for Bollywood star Vyjayanthimala as she shared her video on social media.

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Ranaut shared a post on her Instagram story on Saturday, which featured the veteran actor performing Bharatanatyam dance. "Gentle reminder not everyone who lives on earth is human, some are heavenly and born to be worshipped by mere mortals, #vyjayanthimala," she wrote.

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Vyjayanthimala, also known as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, made her debut in 1949 with the Tamil film ‘Vaazhkai’. She is known for her roles in films such as ‘Devdas’ (1955), ‘Gunga Jumna’ (1961) and ‘Jewel Thief’, released in 1967, among others.

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Ranaut's latest work is ‘Emergency’, which released in 2025.

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