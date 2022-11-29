Kangana Ranaut shares string of pictures as she wraps up Assam schedule of 'Emergency'

ANI

New Delhi, November 29

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, wrapped up the Assam schedule of her upcoming period drama film 'Emergency'.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a string of pictures from the sets of the film which she captioned," Some BTS stills from Emergency Assam schedule ..."

She also shared a video on her stories which she captioned," And it's a wrap!!. Assam schedule comes to an end."

Previously, Kangana wrapped the Delhi schedule of 'Emergency' in September. She announced it via an Instagram story. She shared a video, in which one of her team members said, "It's a Delhi schedule wrap." 'Emergency' marks Kangana Ranaut's first solo directorial project. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from 'Emergency', the 'Queen' actor also has director Sarwesh Mewara's 'Tejas' in her kitty, in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

