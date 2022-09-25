Kangana Ranaut shares update on her upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

ANI

New Delhi, September 25

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday shared the latest update on her maiden production 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture on her story which she captioned, "#tikuwedssheru Almost ready".

A screen grab of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story. Credit: ANI

The 'Dhaakad' actor shared a picture from the post-production stage of the film in which actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui could be seen standing under an umbrella along with actor Avneet Kaur in a retro look.

Kangana's update stated that the final editing of the film was almost completed and the film will be out for the audience soon.

'Tiku Weds Sheru' marks the first project produced by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films.

Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Kangana has period drama 'Emergency' in her kitty in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

#Instagram #Kangana Ranaut