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Home / Entertainment / Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 AM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Kangana Ranuat, and Kriti Sanon Photo/Instagram/@kanganaranaut,@giva.co
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Kangana Ranaut has questioned Kriti Sanon's choice of outfit in a recently released Raksha Bandhan jewellery advertisement, saying the actor had several styling options available to her.

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The advertisement, which features Sanon in an Indo-Western ensemble comprising a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt, has drawn criticism on social media over its styling for the traditional festival.

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Joining the debate on social media, actor and BJP MP Ranaut shared a note on her Instagram Stories on Monday evening.

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She wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

Several social media users had also questioned Sanon's outfit in the festival-themed advertisement.

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One user wrote, "Have the guts to put same attire for other festivals?" Another commented, "Nonsense dressing sense. Try showing it on some other festival. Just objectifying women to such extent." A third user wrote, "No traditional wear, no puja thali, no tilak on brother's forehead, no sweets .. nothing... only show off .. what kind of festival is this???" Another social media user asked, "Who dresses like this on rakhi ?" Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between siblings.

Observed on the full moon of Shravan, usually in August, sisters tie a sacred rakhi on their brothers' wrists, symbolising love and protection. Brothers traditionally promise to protect their sisters and give gifts. Rituals include aarti, tilak and sweets.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in 'Cocktail 2', which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is available to watch on Netflix.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'. Set against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film focuses on a group of unsung heroes whose courage and selflessness saved countless lives. The film is available to watch on Zee5.

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