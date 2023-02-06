Kangana Ranaut to those spying on her: 'Ghar mein ghus ke maarungi', warns 'tumhara kisi dehati se pala nahi pada'

Chandigarh, February 6
Kangana Ranaut on Sunday alleged that a popular Bollywood couple was spying on her. A day later, on Monday, Kangana again took to Instagram to warn the 'Casanova' and his wife to mend their ways. She says after making it public, the couple has stopped spying on her.
On her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote a note, which reads,"All those who worry about me please know that since last night there are no suspicious activities around me, no one is following me, with or without cameras." She then pointed the gun again at the said actor, as she wrote: "Dekho jo bhoot baton se mante hain woh toh sirf laton se he mante hain (there's no point in having a conversation with those who understand only through muscle). Message to gang changu mangu: bachchon tumhara kisi dehati se pala nahi pada sudhar jao nahi toh ...ghar mein ghoos ke marungi (You guys haven't dealt with a village blood, mend your ways or you are going to have it from me)."
She also had a message for those who think that she's insane: "Aur jinko lagta hai ki main pagal hoon tumko yeh toh pata hai ki main pagal hoon lekin yeh pata nahi hai ki kitne bade wali hoon (those of you think that I'm insane, you know that but don't know the level of my insanity)."
