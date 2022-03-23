Kangana Ranaut visits Vaishno Devi on 35th birthday, posts pics in colourful salwar suit

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 23

As Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 35th birthday on Wednesday, she visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji with her parents and sister.

the actor shared happy pictures of herself from there on Instagram and thanked her fans for their wishes and blessings.

Kangana was seen wearing a colourful blue kurta and red salwar and carried a yellow dupatta over her head.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote, "Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

In one pictures, she is posing for a selfie with sister Rangoli Chandel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

#kanganaranaut