Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad promises to be never-seen-before actioner in the Hindi movie industry

Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Kangana Ranaut

Mona

Bollywood’s Jhansi Ki Rani, Kangana Ranaut, has stepped into the shoes of Agent Agni now, a racy character that is into realistic action in Dhaakad. The slick look and feel of the film has led to comparisons with Hollywood and the four-time National Award-winning actor insists, “Dhaakad is a Hindustani film. On accord of its production value and quality, it might have an international appeal, but it’s an Indian story set in coal mines.” The role was sure challenging. “The action—thoda-fodi, bone-breaking, throat-slitting, kicks and punches—were physically taxing. You have to be in certain shape to able to be able to perform all that. After pulling off these stunts, I felt like a different person all together,” adds Kangana.

Ask Kangana about the most dhaakad person in her life and she says, “My Papa. The biggest struggle for me has not been fighting in the industry or anything else, but to get out of changul of my father when barely 15-16.”

Her co-star, Arjun Rampal, faced another kind of challenge, “Coming from a family where women were respected, I was wondering how I would raise a hand on a woman!” Director Razneesh Razy Ghai’s vision and a superb star cast made him take up the role. “I have always supported films with women in the lead. The way Kangana has done action— very realistic—is something I am really proud of.”

Divya Dutta, looking resplendent in yellow, has done a role very different than her previous outings. “To play this mean character, I enjoyed this stark change,” laughs Divya, with Arjun teasing, “The role came naturally to her.”

“From Maa promotions to Dhaakad, it's lovely to be in city twice within a week. I have done a Punjabi movie after so long; Maa is like coming back to roots, she says.

Happy times

Happy to be in Chandigarh on a promotional tour on Friday, they talk about their love for City Beautiful. “It was here that I blossomed. I figured out my love for art here,” says Kangana. Divya had many firsts here—college, first best actor award, first Hindi film and first Punjabi film. “It’s been very lucky for me,” she says.

Arjun loves the food, people and the planned structure, “Everybody should take a leaf from Chandigarh.” Kangana takes her Himachali-Punjabi connect rather seriously. Her Punjabi is rather rusty but she can very well croon Ae Jo Silli Silli Aundi Ae Hawa Kitte Koi Ronda Hovega, a song that she loved during her days in Chandigarh. A fan of Badshah, Kangana is very fond of AP Dhillon as well. About the recent unrest in Himachal and Punjab, she maintains, “Himachal, Punjab, Bengal, Tamil Nadu—India is one and would always remain so.”

Kangana would be playing a Punjabi character, Tejas Gill, in her next film titled Tejas. She adds, “As a producer, I would definitely like to make a Punjabi film.” Having directed Manikarnika before, Kangana is helming Emergency next.

Dhaakad releases in cinemas on May 20.

