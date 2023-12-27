Kangana Ranaut's Tejas to premiere on Jan 5 on ZEE5

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas is set for its digital premiere on January 5 on Zee5.
The action-packed thriller features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. It is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.
Released in theatres on October 27, the film was a box office failure and earned poor reviews. Ranaut said, “With Tejas, our aim was not only to entertain but also to shed light on the passion and sacrifices of the armed forces. Through this film, we hope to address the challenges faced by those in uniform and inspire a collective responsibility to honour and respect them.
“I hope audiences resonate with the powerful narrative and find inspiration in the incredible stories of our real-life heroes. Gear up for an exhilarating journey as Tejas takes flight on the digital stage,” the actor said in a statement. Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsvardhan Rane, Divya Dutta, Anshul Chauhan, and Varun Mitra round out the cast of Tejas.
