DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Kannada Sci-fi film Lambodhara 2.0 to be released on November 20

Kannada Sci-fi film Lambodhara 2.0 to be released on November 20

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kannada sci-fi film Lambodhar 2.0 has got a release date.  As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, which marks the debut of Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor in Kannada cinema, will hit the theatres on November 20.  Sharing the update, he wrote on X, "MAHAVEER JAIN FILMS TO PRESENT KANNADA SCI-FI SOCIAL THRILLER 'LAMBODHARA 2.0' – 20 NOV 2026 RELEASE... #Lambodhara2 – an ambitious #Kannada sci-fi social thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker #SimpleSuni – stars debutant #AnilShetty alongside #SaachiBindra and #KunalKapoor... The film also features a real-life humanoid robot, #Jia. First look on 14th Oct 2026... Arrives in cinemas on 20 Nov 2026."

Lambodhar 2.0 is directed by Simple Suni and stars a humanoid robot in the lead role, which is developed by Machani Robotics in Bengaluru. The character of the robot is named Jia. The film also stars Anil Shetty, Saachi Bindra, Mac D'Souza and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles. It is produced by Anil Shetty and Mass Productions.

Advertisement

According to the makers of the movie, the film is an "AI-driven social thriller rooted in the chaos of Gen Z life on social media. It explores contemporary themes of artificial intelligence, youth, and the ever-evolving digital ecosystem." "Positioned as a socially relevant, high-concept thriller, Lambodhara 2.0 aims to strongly resonate with today's digitally connected generation," added the synopsis.

Advertisement

The shooting of the film started in January and was wrapped recently by the director, Simple Suni. (ANI)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts