Kannada Sci-fi film Lambodhara 2.0 to be released on November 20

Kannada sci-fi film Lambodhar 2.0 has got a release date. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, which marks the debut of Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor in Kannada cinema, will hit the theatres on November 20. Sharing the update, he wrote on X, "MAHAVEER JAIN FILMS TO PRESENT KANNADA SCI-FI SOCIAL THRILLER 'LAMBODHARA 2.0' – 20 NOV 2026 RELEASE... #Lambodhara2 – an ambitious #Kannada sci-fi social thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker #SimpleSuni – stars debutant #AnilShetty alongside #SaachiBindra and #KunalKapoor... The film also features a real-life humanoid robot, #Jia. First look on 14th Oct 2026... Arrives in cinemas on 20 Nov 2026."

Lambodhar 2.0 is directed by Simple Suni and stars a humanoid robot in the lead role, which is developed by Machani Robotics in Bengaluru. The character of the robot is named Jia. The film also stars Anil Shetty, Saachi Bindra, Mac D'Souza and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles. It is produced by Anil Shetty and Mass Productions.

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According to the makers of the movie, the film is an "AI-driven social thriller rooted in the chaos of Gen Z life on social media. It explores contemporary themes of artificial intelligence, youth, and the ever-evolving digital ecosystem." "Positioned as a socially relevant, high-concept thriller, Lambodhara 2.0 aims to strongly resonate with today's digitally connected generation," added the synopsis.

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The shooting of the film started in January and was wrapped recently by the director, Simple Suni. (ANI)