Kantara: Chapter 1 rakes in ₹427.5 Cr, wins hearts worldwide

Buoyed by the overwhelming box office success of Kantara: Chapter 1, actor-director Rishab Shetty on Wednesday said the film’s triumph reinforces his belief that regional storytelling can be accepted universally. At the global box office, Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as a runaway success, grossing Rs 427.5 crore within six days of its release.

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“We began the world of Kantara from the first film and since then we have explored the dynamic between nature and humans. This story is rooted in our folklore from coastal Karnataka, we want to talk about the tribes, the folklore and deity worship in our film.

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“Since then I have had a thought that regional can also be universal. This time with this success, that point has once again been proven that our film is being accepted globally,” Shetty, who has written, directed, produced and acted in Kantara: Chapter 1, said.

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The Kannada star was speaking at a success press event in Delhi along with co-stars Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap, costume designer Pragathi Shetty, and Chaulve Gowda of production banner Hombale Films.

“We have tried to stick to our core this time around, and the audience has appreciated that. I think it has been even more effective than the last part I have heard in the reviews,” said Shetty, who earlier won the National Film Award for Best Actor as well as Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Kantara.

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Shetty said the film demanded immense effort and praised his entire team for their support. “We also don’t know how we achieved this. It scared us to think about the effort that would go into making the film. As a team, we have managed to achieve this — from the production boys that got us tea to the production house — everyone has contributed to this film.”

Actors Jayaram and Devaiah recalled joining the ambitious project. It marks Devaiah’s debut in Kannada cinema while it is veteran actor Jayaram’s second film in the regional industry.