Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Los Angeles, February 17

Rapper Kanye West has opened up about his mental health struggles, admitting he's felt "suicidal" in the past.

The 44-year-old rap star has opened up about his mental health struggles in his new Netflix documentary, 'Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy', revealing he told Kid Cudi about his mental health and substance abuse issues during a recording session in 2018, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kanye shared: "Even me, when I already had the house and the wife and the kids and the plaques... (I) would still have moments where I felt like, suicidal, would still have moments where I'm addicted to Percocets and don't even realise it, you know what I'm saying?" Kanye revealed in 2018 that he'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, while he was also hospitalised with exhaustion and sleep deprivation in 2016.

Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons - the director of the new three-part documentary - said it was "difficult" to watch Kanye go through his struggles so publicly.

Coodie said: "It was difficult watching Kanye on TV knowing he had issues with his mental health.

"They were calling him crazy, but to me it seemed like he was crying out for help. In the past, Kanye might have rubbed folks the wrong way, but for the first time it felt like he really lost the people." Meanwhile, Kanye recently apologised for "harassing" Kim on social media.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker deleted all of his recent posts about his estranged wife and said he was "learning in real time".

Alongside a photograph of himself on stage, Kanye wrote: "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them.

"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

IANS

