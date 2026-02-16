DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Kanye West set to perform in New Delhi on March 29

Kanye West set to perform in New Delhi on March 29

‘District Updates’ announces the news on Instagram

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kanye West (File photo/Reuters)
Advertisement

Rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, is set to make his India debut with a performance in New Delhi in March.

Advertisement

‘District Updates’ shared the news with a post on Instagram on Monday, which featured the poster of ‘Ye’ with the concert dates and location written over it. The rapper will perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29.

Advertisement

The tickets will be available from Wednesday. The event is organised by White Fox, Wizcraft & Plush Entertainment.

Advertisement

"IT'S TIME. YE LIVE. 29 MARCH | JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM, NEW DELHI. TICKETS DROP 18.02 - 4PM @districtupdates. THIS IS NOT A SHOW. THIS IS A STATEMENT. Event organised by @whitefox.india @wizcraftglobal @plushdubai," read the caption.

The rapper had a breakthrough in 2003 with his single "Through the Wire", followed by his debut album in 2004. He is known for tracks such as "Nias in Paris", "Bound 2" and "Hurricane" among others.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts