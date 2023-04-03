Kapil Dev to be seen in the show ‘Driving With The Legends’

Cricket legend Kapil Dev along with industrialist Pawan Kumar Patodia, Kaushik Ghosh, actor Zaid Sheikh, Uma Vishal Agarwal and Varun Goenka are all set to bring to viewers an interesting show named Driving With The Legends. The first season will be shot extensively in Switzerland. The show will be produced under the banner of The Legend Studios LLC. The show will be directed by Haider Khan.
The show will be hosted by Archana Vijaya, with surprise elements planned after the signing of Krushna Abhishek, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Esha Gupta. Kapil Dev shared, “I was excited about this project right from the moment I heard about it. I want to send a strong message through the medium of this show, and am looking forward to interacting with the fans who get chosen to accompany us on the trip to Switzerland.”
