DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Kapil returns in June

Kapil returns in June

Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to premiere on Netflix with fan-first twist on June 21
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 05:36 AM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The wait is over – The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to return with its third season on June 21, 2025.

Advertisement

Comedy veteran Kapil Sharma returns to lead the beloved ensemble, determined to up the ante with fresh twists and funnier antics. Season 3 introduces a brand-new concept – superfans – giving devoted followers of the show and Netflix a chance to step into the limelight.

Joining Kapil are regulars Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, who are set to revive their characters and bring even more chaos to the comedy stage. The ever-energetic Archana Puran Singh would once again take her place on the show’s signature kursi (seat), her laughter as infectious as ever.

Advertisement

In what’s being described as a “groundbreaking twist”, Netflix and the show’s creators are opening the stage to the audience – inviting fans from across the world to showcase their quirks and talents. Whether it’s a laugh louder than Archana’s, a bizarre party trick or a dance move that could leave the cast in stitches, the show is calling on all ‘atrangi’ (colourful), ‘anokhe’ (unique) and ‘mazzedaar’ (fun) fans to become part of the action.

“With viewers tuning in from around the globe, this season shines a spotlight on the hidden kalaakars (artists) among us – making it a true ‘funnyvaar’ for the entire parivaar (family),” the producers said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper