Kapil returns in June

The wait is over – The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to return with its third season on June 21, 2025.

Comedy veteran Kapil Sharma returns to lead the beloved ensemble, determined to up the ante with fresh twists and funnier antics. Season 3 introduces a brand-new concept – superfans – giving devoted followers of the show and Netflix a chance to step into the limelight.

Joining Kapil are regulars Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, who are set to revive their characters and bring even more chaos to the comedy stage. The ever-energetic Archana Puran Singh would once again take her place on the show’s signature kursi (seat), her laughter as infectious as ever.

In what’s being described as a “groundbreaking twist”, Netflix and the show’s creators are opening the stage to the audience – inviting fans from across the world to showcase their quirks and talents. Whether it’s a laugh louder than Archana’s, a bizarre party trick or a dance move that could leave the cast in stitches, the show is calling on all ‘atrangi’ (colourful), ‘anokhe’ (unique) and ‘mazzedaar’ (fun) fans to become part of the action.

“With viewers tuning in from around the globe, this season shines a spotlight on the hidden kalaakars (artists) among us – making it a true ‘funnyvaar’ for the entire parivaar (family),” the producers said.