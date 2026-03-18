The Great Indian Kapil Show brings campus alive

Celebrating the success of Season 4 and building excitement for the upcoming Season 5, the team of The Great Indian Kapil Show made a lively stop at Chandigarh University on Monday, turning an ordinary campus afternoon into a full-blown carnival of comedy, music and nostalgia.

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With Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Navjot Singh Sidhu sharing the stage, the excitement was palpable. Students thronged the university’s main ground, their energy matching — if not surpassing — that of the performers.

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A wave of laughter, music and entertainment swept across the campus as the cast brought their signature wit and spontaneity to the event. The atmosphere quickly turned electric, with playful banter and impromptu moments unfolding on stage, transforming the gathering into a celebration of comedy.

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Students played an equally enthusiastic role, recreating iconic characters from the show and turning the stage into their own mini-version of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The festivities began with a dramatic banner reveal and a choreographed tribute, followed by lively performances that drew loud cheer from the packed audience.

Music soon took the centre-stage — as it often does when Kapil Sharma is around. Known for breaking into song at the slightest cue, he didn’t disappoint. Among others, he sang a soulful rendition of Chirran Pichhon by Satinder Sartaaj, “Chirran pichhon jadon ehsaas hon'ge/ Ohdon dildaar nahio paas honge/ Rangle jahaan diyan raunkan ch vi/ Dil kise gall ton udaas hon'ge.”

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Reflecting on student life, Kapil struck a nostalgic chord with the crowd. “We all have been part of youth festivals in our respective colleges, and just want to tell you that these days would never come back. Make most of it!” His words were met with cheers, whistles and knowing smiles from the audience.

Meanwhile, his teammates kept the energy soaring. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu cheered him on, celebrating his journey, while Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek added to the laughter with their trademark humour. Kiku Sharda, on a lighter note, spoke about the culinary delights of the region, saying, “Nowhere, you get such delicious food as you get here!”

The celebration soon turned into a musical fiesta. Students performed to Slowly Slowly, with Sunil Grover joining in, transforming the moment into a massive sing-along. Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek followed it up with energetic moves to popular tracks, keeping the crowd on its feet.

As Sidhu would say, “Seetiyaan taaliyaan goonj uthi har taraf, jahan Kapil ki mehfil saje, wahan khushiyon ka mela lage har taraf.”

Chandigarh truly soaked in the spirit of the show, with laughter and joy echoing across the campus. The event stood as a vibrant tribute to the love the show continues to receive, celebrating one of Netflix India’s longest-running series.

With this electrifying campus takeover, the stage is now set for Season 5 — promising even more laughter, music and unforgettable moments.