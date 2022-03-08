Kapil Sharma gets trolled for refusing to promote Vivek Agnihotri's film on Kashmir on his show as it features no 'commercial' actor

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 8

Comedian Kapil Sharma has once again hit the headlines and top trends on Twitter, but this time, it’s not funny.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has accused Kapil Sharma and the show makers of not calling the 'The Kashmir Files' makers on "their show because they don’t have big commercial star in the movie."



This led to a spurring controversy related to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for which the comedian is being bashed and trolled on Twitter.

Vivek Agnihotri was recently requested by a fan to promote his upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files' about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s due to the Kashmir Insurgency. The trailer of the film has been garnering praise on the social media. The director, Vivek Agnihotri, has bashed the makers of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and its host for not inviting the team to his show, to promote 'The Kashmir Files'.

The filmmaker recently took to Twitter and mentioned that it’s Kapil’s choice to decide who to invite and who he does not. However, he later revealed that the makers have refused to promote 'The Kashmir Files' on 'The Kapil Sharma' as there are no big stars in it.

They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT https://t.co/sQvOd3olSW — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2022

When a Twitterati wrote, “Vivek sir, this film need to promote in @KapilSharmaK9 Kapil ji show. Kapil bhai…Apne sabka sahyog kiya hai…please iss film ko bhi promote kare…ham sab Mithun da, anupam kher ko ek sath dekhna chahte hai. Dhanyawad… #KashmiriHindus #KashmiriPandits.” Re-tweeting the same tweet, the filmmaker revealed that he hasn’t be called on the show.

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

His tweet read, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producer’s choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Vo raja hai hum rank.”

The filmmaker’s allegations have raged up netizens who are now 'demanding the boycott of Kapil Sharma'. Kapil Sharma was also called circus master of Bollywood and is getting roasted by the internet users on the social media. The unstoppable trolling on Twitter has made Kapil Sharma trend on the platform too.

In reaction to Vivek’s claims, a user called out Kapil and wrote, “Kapil sharma is circus master of Bollywood. He is not serious about national issues .He is abusing and insulting poor people in the show for making money . No civilised society will allow his hypocracy .He can not understand pain of Genocide .Jai Hind .

Kapil sharma is circus master of Bollywood . He is not serious about national issues .He is abusing and insulting poor people in the show for making money . No civilised society will allow his hypocracy .He can not understand pain of Genocide .Jai Hind .🙏 https://t.co/BVazUPBvRJ — SurinderBhat (@SurinderBhat14) March 7, 2022

#kapil sharma