Kapil Sharma walks with daughter Anayra as she makes ramp debut, blows kisses

Chandigarh, May 21

Kapil Sharma twinned in black with his three-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma as she hit the ramp for the first time. It was for Beti fashion show that Anayra made her ramp debut and doting daddy Kapil made sure to hold her hand for every step of the way, literally.

Donning in a black maxi dress, the little girl was confident and took to the ramp like a pro. She waved and blew kisses at the audience, took a pause to give them a smile and then pose with her father.

Sharing the special video on Instagram, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Beti fashion show! a movement & an initiative by @anuranjan1010 to support girl child education. Always happy to be part of this wonderful cause#bewithbeti.”

The father-daughter duo was also cheered by the audience and their video has garnered as much love on social media.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in 2018, and welcomed their daughter the next year. They also have a three-year-old son Trishaan.

Work wise, Kapil Sharma is busy with his comedy show The Kapil Sharma show. He also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, which stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, in the pipeline.

