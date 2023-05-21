 Kapil Sharma walks with daughter Anayra as she makes ramp debut, blows kisses : The Tribune India

Kapil Sharma walks with daughter Anayra as she makes ramp debut, blows kisses

Kapil Sharma and Anayra pose together as they walk for a cause

Kapil Sharma walks with daughter Anayra as she makes ramp debut, blows kisses

Kapil Sharma walks the ramp with daugther Anayra. Instagram/kapilsharma



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 21

Kapil Sharma twinned in black with his three-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma as she hit the ramp for the first time. It was for Beti fashion show that Anayra made her ramp debut and doting daddy Kapil made sure to hold her hand for every step of the way, literally.

Donning in a black maxi dress, the little girl was confident and took to the ramp like a pro. She waved and blew kisses at the audience, took a pause to give them a smile and then pose with her father.

Sharing the special video on Instagram, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Beti fashion show! a movement & an initiative by @anuranjan1010 to support girl child education. Always happy to be part of this wonderful cause#bewithbeti.”

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The father-daughter duo was also cheered by the audience and their video has garnered as much love on social media.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in 2018, and welcomed their daughter the next year. They also have a three-year-old son Trishaan.

Work wise, Kapil Sharma is busy with his comedy show The Kapil Sharma show. He also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, which stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, in the pipeline.

#kapil sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

2
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays salary of Additional Chief Secretary, IAS officers posted in Health Department

3
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

4
Punjab

Luxury resort Sukhvilas not new to controversy

5
Diaspora

Punjabi man arrested for stabbing woman to death in Canada’s Brampton

6
Nation

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

7
Punjab

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

8
Comment

Punjabi commentary takes IPL by storm

9
Haryana

Choked sewer pipes, no parking space: Downside of houses on stilts in Faridabad

10
Punjab

Pearl Group scam: Punjab govt shifts investigation to Vigilance Bureau

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Ordinance row: As Nitish Kumar extends support, Delhi CM Kejriwal says defeating bill in Rajya Sabha will be semi-final for 2024 polls

Kejriwal will also be meeting chiefs of TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT)...

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

No form or identity proof required for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes

Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old R...

‘I should take your autograph...’ US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

Said he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests ...

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

The current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

Do not create unnecessary controversy and confusion in Sanga...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

Punjab Govt taking sacrilege cases, law and order casually, says SGPC

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

City resident falls prey to sextortion racket, loses Rs 3.85L

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Dhanas mishap: Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Ordinance row: As Nitish Kumar extends support, Delhi CM Kejriwal says defeating bill in Rajya Sabha will be semi-final for 2024 polls

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Wrestlers’ protest: Sarv Khap panchayat to hold women panchayat at new Parliament building on May 28

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Areas near Kala Sanghian drain high on chromium

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Exponents hail inclusion of Sikh martial art gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala: 67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22