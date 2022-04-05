Kapil Sharma’s grand birthday celebration in Himachal Pradesh

Kapil Sharma turned a year older on April 2 and he celebrated the occasion with his friends as well as family in Himachal Pradesh. Videos of Kapil’s birthday have been doing rounds of the internet and it shows his wife Ginni Chatrath, kids Anayra and Trishaan, along with his mother dancing and enjoying.

The birthday boy was seen dressed in an all-black ensemble, as he danced his heart out. Singer Jassi took to his social media account, and posted several pictures and videos of the celebrations. Singer Teji Bajwa, who was also present at the bash, posted a video from the birthday party with a note that read, “Happy birthday to the Laughter King @kapilsharma paji. It was an honour to perform on your special day… You are the most humble and talented person I’ve come across. Congratulations to you and your family… May god bless you with long life and good health.”