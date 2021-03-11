Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' film to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

ANI
Mumbai, August 18
Comedian Kapil Sharma-starrer 'Zwigato' is all set to have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Written and directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil a new food delivery rider who is exploring the world of gig economy.
The film also stars Shahana Goswani, who will be seen playing Kapil's wife, a homemaker, who starts to work for the very first time to support her husband's income.
Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film captures what an 'ordinary' family faces in the post-pandemic world.
Excited about the TIFF premiere, Nandita said,"Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film. I am thrilled that it will premiere soon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)." She added, "This means a lot to me personally as I have debuted there both as an actor and director, with Fire and Firaaq, respectively. Over the years, several other films have taken me to TIFF. I hope the universality of the theme of the film will resonate with the amazing audiences that the festival attracts from all over the world." 'Zwigato' is presented by Applause Entertainment.
Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment, too spoke about the film's premiere at TIFF.
He said, "Zwigato depicts the lives of the often unseen people who are the heart and soul of this nation and its economy. Whilst the film is set in urban India, we believe that the themes of this film transcend geographical boundaries and will resonate with the global audience. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Nandita, and we are delighted that Zwigato will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival." The upcoming edition of TIFF will take place in September.
