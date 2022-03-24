Kapil’s sojourn in Odisha

Kapil Sharma is currently in Odisha, fulfilling his work commitments. The stand-up comedian-turned-actor, who is making a comeback on silver screen soon, is busy shooting for a Nandita Das-directorial. Kapil is in Bhubaneshwar and has been sharing photos on Instagram.
Kapil also paid a visit to the Sun Temple in Konark. Sharing a photo, Kapil captioned it as, “It was a wonderful experience visiting #Konark #suntemple beautiful #bhubneshwar #odisha.” Kapil also paid a visit to the Sri Jagannatha Temple in Puri.
