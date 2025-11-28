Karan Aujla announces 6-city India tour

Fresh off making history as the first-ever Punjabi artiste to headline Rolling Loud, Karan Aujla has officially announced the India leg of his P-Pop Culture World Tour set to be hosted next year by Team Innovation. Spanning major cities across India, the tour will cover Bengaluru, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, alongside New Delhi and Chandigarh where the singer will deliver his debut stadium performances.

The announcement follows the record-breaking success of his It Was All A Dream India Tour held in 2024, which captivated more than 2,00,000 fans across seven cities. The Indian edition will cover six major cities between February and March 2026, with additional shows and locations anticipated in a second phase.

Karan states, “India has some of the most powerful and passionate fans in the world.”