Home / Entertainment / Karan Aujla cheating rumours: Wife Palak's comment goes viral

Karan Aujla cheating rumours: Wife Palak's comment goes viral

Parul Gulati exposes singer through a sarcastic post, backs his character, says that he 'unfollowed' her

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:02 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Screengrab from viral video. Image via Instagram/@gulati06
Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has shared an Instagram reel, in which she is seen backing Punjabi singer Karan Aujla at a time when he is being targeted over social media for an alleged extramarital affair with a foreigner.

These allegations have surfaced during the ‘Spilling the tea’ trend on Instagram, in which women “expose” popular personalities.

Parul was last seen in the movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 with comedian Kapil Sharma.

Parul has jumped on the bandwagon, and in her take of the trend, she has posted a reel stating it was her “turn to expose Karan Aujla”.

She says that she met Karan at one of his events, where he waved at her and went on to meet her humbly. She immediately followed him on Instagram, and after a month or two, he followed her back, she says. The two even exchanged some warm messages. However, Parul says, she noticed later that he unfollowed her and removed her as a follower.

While assuming the reason behind the move, she says that doing so could only mean that the singer has ample love and respect for his wife. “Eh munda apni voti nu khush rakhan layi, ohnu secure feel karaun layi kuch vi karega,” she deduces.

Palak Aujla, who has not yet spoken on these allegations, has subtly commented beneath the reel, “Sorry haha”, with a few emojis. Parul has replied, “It’s okay Bhabhi, love you.”

This light exchange between Parul and Palak is being shared across social media widely.

Besides, Palak, without speaking on this matter directly, has created a separate highlight for Karan Aujla on her Instagram profile. She is seen standing up for him subtly, by posting their photos together. She wrote a beautiful heartfelt wish on his birthday, “In every lifetime, I would still choose you. Happy Birthday, my love. Forever grateful for you.”

