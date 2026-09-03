Karan Aujla receives warm welcome in Australia after visa delay, tour set to continue

Punjabi music star Karan Aujla is back in Australia, and his fans have made sure he knows how much they were waiting for him, reported The Australia Today. Aujla visit comes after a visa delay had put his much-awaited Australian tour in doubt and led to the postponement of his opening Perth show.

Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs Julian Hill welcomed Aujla arrival as the singer returned to the country for his five-date P-Pop Culture World Tour, as per The Australia Today.

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The visa issue had earlier left the "Wavy" hitmaker Australian fans waiting for an update. His visa was eventually approved, allowing the tour to go ahead. Adelaide will now be the opening stop, followed by Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

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Live Nation is pleased to confirm that Karan Aujla Australian visa has now been approved, the promoter said in a statement, as per the outlet. Aujla had earlier apologised to fans after the Perth concert was postponed. He also said that he had never faced visa problems in any country, including during his previous visit to Australia.

According to The Australia Today, the delay reportedly occurred after Australian immigration officials asked for additional evidence and identified Aujla as a person of interest. His representatives said the issue was due to mistaken identity.

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Reports had linked the matter to a person named Jaskaran Singh, who was arrested in Ontario in May 2024 over alleged extortion and firearm offences. Aujla real name is also Jaskaran Singh Aujla. However, his representatives pointed to differences between the singer and the person mentioned in the reports, including their ages and circumstances.

Aujla lives in British Columbia, while the alleged offences involving Singh took place in Ontario. The singer had also been granted an Australian visa in September 2024, months after the Ontario arrest, and had successfully toured Australia in October and November that year, as per the outlet. With the latest visa approval, Aujla is now set to perform across Australia. His tour includes shows at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Afterpay Arena in Sydney and the rescheduled Perth venue. (ANI)