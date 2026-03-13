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Home / Entertainment / Karan Aujla set to light up stage in Mohali on March 14: Venue, tickets and everything you need to know

Karan Aujla set to light up stage in Mohali on March 14: Venue, tickets and everything you need to know

Karan Aujla's concert will take place at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali, where thousands of fans are expected to gather for what promises to be a memorable musical evening

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Gurnaaz
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:56 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
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Karan Aujla.
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Punjabi music star Karan Aujla is gearing up to bring his high-energy performance to the tricity, with a live concert scheduled for March 14 that has already generated a wave of excitement among music lovers.

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The concert will take place at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali, where thousands of fans are expected to gather for what promises to be a memorable musical evening.

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Apart from audiences in the city, fans from neighbouring states such as Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to travel to attend the show.

Timings

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The concert is scheduled to begin at 6 pm and is expected to run for around four hours, giving fans ample time to soak in the music and the live concert atmosphere. Organised as an outdoor event, the venue will have arrangements for both seating and standing areas so that audiences can enjoy the performance comfortably, according to details listed on the ticketing platform District by Zomato.

Ticket prices

Ticket prices for the concert start from ₹4,999, depending on the seating category. The show is expected to draw fans from across the tricity and neighbouring states.

Facilities

Facilities such as washrooms, designated smoking zones, and wheelchair accessibility will be available at the venue, as mentioned by the District app. Entry to the event will require a valid ticket for everyone aged three years and above.

Over the past few years, Aujla has emerged as one of the most influential voices in contemporary Punjabi music, known for his distinctive lyrics and energetic stage presence. Tracks such as “For A Reason”, “5-7”, “Boyfriend” and “Antidote” continue to dominate playlists and are expected to be among the highlights of the evening.

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