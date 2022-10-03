Karan Deol says no bigger dream than sharing screen space with father Sunny Deol in 'Apne 2'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 3

Father-son duo Sunny Deol and Karan Deol have begun the final reading of Apne 2 script in Manali. A sequel of 2007 comedy-drama Apne, which also stars Dharmendra and Bobby Deol, the much-awaited film is soon to go on floors. Both Karan and Sunny have shared new pictures from their final reading with writer Neeraj Pathak.

Check them out:

While Karan Deol debuted in Bollywood with Sunny Deol’s directorial ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, his cannot contain his excitement of sharing screen space with daddy Deol.

The young actor says, “The climax is here. The final read of Apne starts with Neeraj sir and my father who will also be my co-star. No bigger dream than this where I am getting not only to work with him but also to share the screen space with him.”

Karan knows what it takes to be in the same frame and his superstar father and has given it his all. He adds, “The experience till now has been amazing. I have indulged myself so much into the script that I cannot wait to begin shooting.”

Apart from ‘Apne’, Sunny Deol is also working on the sequel to the 2001 film ‘Gadar’ and also has ‘Soorya’ in the pipeline.

