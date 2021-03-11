Karan Johar announces release date of ‘Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Karan Johar is all set to don the director’s hat once again for his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

KJo has finally revealed the theatrical release date of the film and that too in a unique way. The filmmaker penned a poem announcing the date and welcoming the star cast.

He posted a picture with Ranveer and Alia on Instagram and shared that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit cinemas on February 10, 2023. Karan captioned the picture: “So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho.” Poking fun at Jaya Bachchan’s relations with the paparazzi, Karan wrote, “Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho.” — TMS