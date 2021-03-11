Karan Johar announces release date of ‘Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Karan Johar is all set to don the director’s hat once again for his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.
KJo has finally revealed the theatrical release date of the film and that too in a unique way. The filmmaker penned a poem announcing the date and welcoming the star cast.
He posted a picture with Ranveer and Alia on Instagram and shared that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit cinemas on February 10, 2023. Karan captioned the picture: “So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho.” Poking fun at Jaya Bachchan’s relations with the paparazzi, Karan wrote, “Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs