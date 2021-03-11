Karan Johar's bash: Shah Rukh Khan makes entry with curtains drawn on car window, paparazzi says ‘waiting for him to give pics like before’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 25

Shah Rukh Khan fans and paparazzi are equally sad that SRK avoids being photographed these days. Just like at Alia Batt and Ranbir Singh’s wedding bash, Shah Rukh drew curtains on his car window as he made entry at Karan Johar’s house on Sunday night. The paparazzi stationed outside Karan Johar’s house could only catch a glimpse of his car and nothing more.

King Khan was there to attend a party, which saw the presence of stars including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Kriti Sanon and others.

Videos of SRK’s car are going viral on the internet. Black curtains can be seen covering the side and black window. There was also a curtain drawn between the back seat and driver’s seat to avoid media from clicking his pictures.

Take a look at the video:

While his entry at the two parties couldn’t be captured, Shah Rukh Khan did pose for cameras at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh flaunted his swanky Lamborghini at the party entrance. Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar and his wife, Madhuri Dixit, Manish Malhotra were all clicked as they made way to the party.

Ranveer Singh stops for paps:

Here's the newly married Alia posing for cameras:

These stars kept their A-game on as they styled for the bash. Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a blue short dress and her new bride glow was unmissable. Ranveer chose a floral shirt that matched his car. Sara Ali Khan donned a bright yellow dress and Kriti Sanon opted for a red mini dress. Ananya Panday wore a white cossetted dress and she posted some inside pictures on her Instagram handle.

Catch the stars reaching Karan Johar's house:

On Sunday, Karan also penned a hilarious poem about his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the poem he praised his stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Alia while teasing Ranveer and Jaya Bachchan.