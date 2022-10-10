Karan Johar bids goodbye to Twitter says, 'Making space for more positive energies'

ANI
Mumbai, October 10
Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, on Monday said he is quitting the micro-blogging site Twitter, in order to "make space for more positive energies".
Taking to Twitter, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director wrote, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!." The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor frequently gets trolled for his statements on his chat show 'Koffee with Karan'.
Soon after the director announced the news, fans seemed concerned.
"Negativity everywhere. Don't leave twitter," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "You are a gem karan please don't leave." "Don't do that. What about true fans? You can block any1 u want on twitter," another fan wrote.
Previously, actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal , Saqib Saleem and director Shashank Khaitan had bid adieu due to Twitter due to 'toxicity' in the environment.
Sonakshi shared a post in which she wrote, "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than twitter these days!" Post the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, director Karan faced a lot of backlash on social media due to nepotism in Bollywood.
In the recent season, Karan faced social media trolling for discussing Vijay Deverakonda's sex life.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will be soon making his directorial comeback with an upcoming romantic comedy film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.
