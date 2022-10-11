Karan Johar calls Amitabh Bachchan a 'feeling'

Mumbai, October 11
Filmmaker-producer-entrepreneur Karan Johar wished veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday, on Tuesday.
KJo, who has worked with the legendary actor in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', took to his Instagram and shared an array of pictures, some of them also feature the Dharma Productions head-honcho in the frame along with the senior actor.
KJo also penned a long note in his caption wishing the actor. He started off his note by calling Big B, an institution: "AMITABH BACHCHAN is not just an institution, a Legend , a Masterclass in acting... he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the isles of a cinema (sic)." Adding further, he noted that the megastar's appearance on screen has defined what a hero actually is: "A feeling that trained our minds to what a HERO in cinema is and must always be ... A feeling that defines cinema memories etched in our minds forever."
He also shared that he feels proud to have worked with him. "I feel blessed to have my name as director in his voluminous and stunning filmography... blessed to have grown up in front of him and even at age 5 have felt the thump of his stardom when he walked into a room..." "There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN (sic)." "Happy birthday Amit Uncle... this decade like every other will be yours", KJo concluded.
IANS
