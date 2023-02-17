Karan Johar denies signing a three-film deal with Sidharth, Kiara

Karan Johar is no less than a mentor and guardian angel for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently got hitched. KJo was behind the launch of Sidharth with Student of the Year and the couple were part of Shershaah, produced by the director.

It was reported by several media outlets that Karan Johar had signed the couple for three-film contract after their marriage. However, the director-producer has dismissed these rumours. — TMS