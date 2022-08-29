Karan Johar has ‘oops’ moment when Kriti Sanon reveals her first ever rejection: Watch

ANI

Mumbai, August 29

Karan Johar just dropped the first glimpse of the 9th episode of 'Koffee With Karan' and we cannot wait.

The manifestation game has been going strong in 'Koffee With Karan Season 7'. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandey to Sidharth Malhotra, stars are not shying away from naming who resides in their hearts.

In the season's ninth episode, the couch brings together two stars who started out as debutants together but have now carved a niche for themselves.

The next episode is going to feature action star Tiger Shroff alongside his former co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo makes viewers' hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions and never-before-heard conjectures.

On Monday, taking to his Instagram handle, Karan posted a teaser in which Kriti is seen at her candid best while Tiger, who is otherwise shy and speaks less, is seen in a different avatar as he enjoys in roast mode.

The teaser begins with Karan asking Kriti, did you get rejected at auditions prior to ‘Heropanti One’, Kriti responded with a bit of serious expression. She said, you know my first audition was actually for the 'Student of the Year 1'.

And it was an oops moment for Karan.

Coming to the 'Baaghi' actor, when Karan asks Kriti, did you get upset that he didn't make any advance? Tiger's reply hinted at Kriti's relationship status. As he said, she is already taken.

To which the 'Luka Chuppi' actor has a hilarious expression.

Karan also asks, the 'Student of the year 2' actor what’s the one thing he envies about Ranveer Singh. Tiger is heard saying, "his wife." His reply shocks Karan.

Tiger continues with his explanation, as he says "she is very talented." Tiger and Kriti further indulge in more banter as they discuss if Tiger has ever gone commando in public

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part One' alongside Tiger Shroff. The upcoming action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas this year.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'Shehzada' along with Kartik Aaryan, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023. She also has a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' along with Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with south actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her kitty.

Tiger, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part 1' alongside Kriti Sanon. Apart from that, he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.

#karan johar #koffee with karan #kriti sanon #tiger shroff