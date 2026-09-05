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Home / Entertainment / Karan Johar is developing a grand Radha Krishna epic under Dharma Productions

Karan Johar is developing a grand Radha Krishna epic under Dharma Productions

The film marks a striking departure for a banner built on glossy romances and family dramas

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 03:06 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Karan Johar
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Filmmaker Karan Johar is venturing into territory he has never explored before. Dharma Productions is developing a large-scale devotional epic on the love story of Radha and Krishna, with Kannada director Sachin Ravi, best known for Avane Srimannarayana, attached to write and direct.

According to reports, Johar has wanted to bring this story to the big screen for years and has now found a script he feels does justice to its emotional and spiritual weight. The film will chronicle Krishna's journey from his birth through the killing of Kansa, with the divine love story of Radha and Krishna at its core.

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The project is in an advanced stage of development. No cast has been announced yet, though reports say casting will be revealed shortly. Sachin Ravi will begin work on the film after completing his current project with producer Murad Khetani.

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For Dharma, whose identity has been shaped by sweeping romances, wedding spectacles and coming-of-age stories, this is a significant creative shift. The vision, as described by those involved, is to mount it on a grand scale while holding onto the emotion, romance and drama at the heart of the original story.

No official announcement has been made by Dharma Productions yet and a title is yet to be finalised.

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