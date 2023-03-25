Karan Johar is impressed by Anushka Sharma's style, makes sure to let us know

ANI

Mumbai, March 25

Anushka Sharma attended two events in quick succession and unleashed her fashion game on the red carpet. She has made it a point that her looks speak volumes! Among many admirers, filmmaker Karan Johar especially wrote a note for Anushka on his Instagram story. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director wrote for her heroine, "Anushka Sharma is exceptionally stylish and so individualistic in her approach to fashion... nailing every look...always! That's all.. (#iykyk)

Anushka re-shared Karan's post on her Insta-story and posted a heart emoji for him.

For the Indian Sports Honours, held on Thursday, Anushka chose an off-shoulder purple-coloured dress. She completed her look with sparkling ear cuffs and anklets.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka attended another event on Friday night in Mumbai. For this occasion, she chose a black thigh-slit dress. She kept her hair tied in a bun. She accentuated the look with anklets and a neckpiece. Anushka dropped multiple pictures of these two looks on her social media page.

Here are the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Zoya Akhtar and many other celebs appreciated her fashion game.

It's interesting to say here, that Karan Johar initially did not like Anushka's pictures when she was about to make her debut in Aditya Chopra's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.' During the promotion of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Anushka and Karan both talked about it in a candid manner during a media interaction. Anushka jokingly said then, Karan tried to 'finish' her career before it even started. However, Anushka knows how to turn a critic into her admirer!

#anushka sharma #karan johar #virat kohli