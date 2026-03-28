icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Karan Johar lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Karan Johar lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Director’s craft and layered storytelling draw high praise from industry heavyweight

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:31 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A poster of the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', starring Ranveer Singh. Photo: X@AdityaDharFilms
Advertisement

Karan Johar called Aditya Dhar an “outstanding filmmaker” as he praised his latest directorial “Dhurandhar: The Revenge”.

Advertisement

The film released on March 19 and is a sequel to Dhar’s 2025 directorial “Dhurandhar”. Featuring Ranveer Singh, the film has earned over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

Advertisement

Johar shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle on Friday. He added a caption, narrating his experience of watching the film.

Advertisement

“The heart-wrenching backstory of Jaskirat -- the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist, the impeccable craft, the soundscape and the all-round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is … he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai,” he wrote in the caption.

He also lauded Singh’s performance in the film.

Advertisement

“Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!! Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hai yaar?!?????? Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages,” he added.

“True ‘DHURANDHAR’ MOVIE STAR!!! … I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s … and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business… today I am a part of the fraternityand Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today@adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios.”

The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, who are reprising their roles.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, “Dhurandhar” revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative   The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts