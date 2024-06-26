 Karan Johar remembers ‘most solid, selfless’ father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Karan Johar remembers ‘most solid, selfless’ father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary

Karan Johar remembers ‘most solid, selfless’ father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary

In 1976, Yash set up his banner Dharma Productions

Karan Johar remembers ‘most solid, selfless’ father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary

Yash Johar backed several movies including ‘Dostana’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’ (his son’s directorial debut), ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ under his banner Dharma Productions. Instagram/@karanjohar



PTI

Mumbai, June 26

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday said he was proud to be the son of 'the most solid, soulful and selfless man' as he marked the 20th death anniversary of his producer-father Yash Johar who has left a legacy of love he and his mother Hiroo Johar still live by.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Yash, who backed several movies including ‘Dostana’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’ (his son’s directorial debut), ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ under his banner Dharma Productions, died on June 26, 2004 of cancer at the age of 75.

‘I can’t believe it’s been 20 years…’ wrote Karan in an emotional note on Instagram.

The director-producer said his “biggest fear” was losing a parent.

‘August 2nd, 2003 my father told me he had a malignant tumour… my worst nightmare was staring at me and yet it was my duty as his child to stay positive and keep the faith… but the worst thing about instincts are that….they never lie….’ he wrote alongside a series of his father’s pictures.

The family lost Yash 10 months later but they gained 'every inch of his mammoth goodwill', recalled Karan.

‘I was so proud to be the son of the most solid, soulful and selfless man… he put his relationships above everything else… and has left a legacy of love that my mother and I still live by …. I wish he knew our children … but I do know he’s watching over them and us….all the time … Love you Papa…’ the 52-year-old wrote.

Yash started his career in the film industry as a publicist and still photographer in the early 1950s. Soon, he joined Sunil Dutt’s production house ‘Ajanta Arts’ where he served as a production controller on films such as ‘Mujhe Jeene Do’ and ‘Yeh Raaste Hai Pyaar Ke’.

He helped Dev Anand with the production of his ambitious and successful film ‘Guide’ (1965). He continued with Dev Anand’s Navketan Films and handled production of films such as ‘Jewel Thief’, ‘Prem Pujari’ and ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’.

In 1976, Yash went on to set up his banner Dharma Productions. After his death, Karan took over the production house.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karan Johar #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

A section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders discusses way forward for party, wants new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh fails to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP

3
Delhi

Delhi High Court stays order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case

4
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

5
Punjab

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

6
India The Tribune Analysis

Om Birla vs K Suresh—How lack of consensus on Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker led to a contest for Speaker's post

7
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each on two accused wanted in VHP leader's murder in Punjab

8
India

Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

9
India

Owaisi hails conflict-hit West Asian country Palestine after taking oath, remarks expunged

10
Punjab

Rebellion in Shiromani Akali Dal, leaders ask Sukhbir Badal to step down

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

CBI seeks Arvind Kejriwal's custody in excise ‘scam’ as Delhi CM is produced in court

CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in excise ‘scam’ after getting permission from Delhi court

The application is moved by the central probe agency after t...

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Manoj Misra allows withdrawa...

Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab makes the announcement after the op...

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...

PM, Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties


Cities

View All

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: Remove encroachments from Putlighar, Chheharta, say residents

Street vendors whose kiosks ruined in fire get compensation

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

CBI seeks Arvind Kejriwal's custody in excise ‘scam’ as Delhi CM is produced in court

CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in excise ‘scam’ after getting permission from Delhi court

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Minister Atishi faces Opposition backlash over satyagraha

Protests erupt in Mangolpuri as Delhi MC demolishes parts of mosque

4 of family suffocate to death in house fire

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student raped

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

University admissions: Turnout for sports trials dips further on last day

Passengers hurt as mini-bus overturns

Teachers protest, block road in Jalandhar West

Ex-MP Kamal Chaudhary dies

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, admn in deep slumber

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, Ludhiana admn in deep slumber

Khanna police crack whip against drug smugglers

Will take up arms, won’t spare anyone: Gangster’s open challenge to police

Raise retirement age, demand ASHA workers

Robbers loot elderly in guise of plumbers

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

ASHA workers protest in support of demands

Fatehgarh Sahib BJP workers observe Black Day