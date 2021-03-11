Karan Johar to launch Ibrahim Ali Khan?

Karan Johar has been a mentor to several star kids, such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and more. Now we hear that the filmmaker is set to launch Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan under his banner, Dharma Productions. The latest buzz suggest that Karan and Fox Star Studio will be introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of a popular Malayalam film Hridayam. Karan Johar was looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim and the remake of Hridayam seems to be the perfect project. Ibrahim is at present assisting Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

KJo had earlier announced that he would make the remake of the hit film not only in Hindi, but also in Tamil and Telugu as well. Directed by ace filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan, Hridayam stars Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. — TMS