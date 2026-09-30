DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ to end after 22 years

Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ to end after 22 years

The filmmaker-host announces the ninth season as the show’s final chapter, with the celebrity chat show set to premiere on JioHotstar on October 14

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:31 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Filmmaker-host Karan Johar on Wednesday announced that he is ending his popular celebrity chat show, 'Koffee With Karan'. Image credit/PTI file
Advertisement

Filmmaker-host Karan Johar on Wednesday announced that he is ending his popular celebrity chat show, “Koffee With Karan”, with its upcoming ninth season, set to premiere on JioHotstar on October 14.

Johar, who began the show in 2004 and invited a host of prominent celebrities from Hindi cinema over the course of 161 episodes in eight seasons, said the final season is his way of raising the mug one last time “with gratitude”.

Advertisement

”There are some journeys you don’t plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. ‘Koffee With Karan’ has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience.

Advertisement

“They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made ‘Koffee With Karan’ what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

The show first premiered in 2004 on Star World and instantly became a hit with the audience with its candid conversations, rapid-fire rounds and celebrity revelations that generated headlines and controversies.

Advertisement

“Koffee With Karan” moved to the streaming space in 2022.

Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, said the talk show built a fandom that very few shows have matched.

“For over two decades, it has given audiences an intimate, irreverent and often unexpected glimpse into the lives of the people they love watching, becoming a part of pop culture phenomenon.

“As Karan raises the coffee mug one last time, we celebrate the extraordinary legacy of a show that has consistently delivered great content and created a lasting connection with audiences. At JioHotstar, we remain committed to bringing audiences the very best in entertainment, and we are delighted to bring this final chapter of Koffee With Karan to them,” Jain added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts