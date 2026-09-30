Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ to end after 22 years

Filmmaker-host Karan Johar on Wednesday announced that he is ending his popular celebrity chat show, “Koffee With Karan”, with its upcoming ninth season, set to premiere on JioHotstar on October 14.

Johar, who began the show in 2004 and invited a host of prominent celebrities from Hindi cinema over the course of 161 episodes in eight seasons, said the final season is his way of raising the mug one last time “with gratitude”.

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”There are some journeys you don’t plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. ‘Koffee With Karan’ has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience.

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“They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made ‘Koffee With Karan’ what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

The show first premiered in 2004 on Star World and instantly became a hit with the audience with its candid conversations, rapid-fire rounds and celebrity revelations that generated headlines and controversies.

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“Koffee With Karan” moved to the streaming space in 2022.

Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, said the talk show built a fandom that very few shows have matched.

“For over two decades, it has given audiences an intimate, irreverent and often unexpected glimpse into the lives of the people they love watching, becoming a part of pop culture phenomenon.

“As Karan raises the coffee mug one last time, we celebrate the extraordinary legacy of a show that has consistently delivered great content and created a lasting connection with audiences. At JioHotstar, we remain committed to bringing audiences the very best in entertainment, and we are delighted to bring this final chapter of Koffee With Karan to them,” Jain added.