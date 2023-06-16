Karan johar’s next

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It is set for a release on July 28.