Karan Johar’s production 'Kill' to premier at Toronto International Film Festival

Mumbai, August 4
Filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming production venture "Kill" will have its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival 2023, to be held from September 7 to 17.
Johar's banner Dharma Productions shared the news on Instagram on Thursday night. "'Kill' - an action-packed high octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premiere at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023," the post read.
Johar, who is currently basking in the success of his directorial effort "Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", also posted the TIFF premiere details of "Kill".
The official poster and teaser of the movie will be unveiled soon.
"Kill" is the only Indian title to be screened under the Midnight Madness programme, which is a fan favourite, "iconoclastic programme highlighting the weird and the wicked".
Johar is backing the film along with Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, and Oscar winner producer Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment. Actors Tanya Manktila and Raghav Juyal round out the cast of "Kill".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred following violence; Narendra Bijarniya replaces him
Singla will be the new Bhiwani SP
Following Nuh violence, cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins probe by Faridabad police
A case was registered against him for trying to stir religio...
ASI begins survey of Gyanvapi mosque
The survey begins at around 7 am, ASI sources say
No immediate relief for Manish Sisodia as Supreme Court defers hearing on his bail plea to September 4
Excise policy scam: Sisodia has been lodged in jail for more...
12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand
The flash flood occur on Thursday night following heavy rain