Karan joins Dhakad Beera

Dhakad Beera is set in the heartland of Haryana and promises a raw portrayal of societal problems. Actor Karan Sharma has joined the cast that features Pankhuri Awasthy, Dalljiet Kaur and Divyam Shukla in pivotal roles.

The promo of the show, bold and unsettling, dives into social evils with intensity. One particularly disturbing scene shows a mother-in-law murdering her daughter-in-law upon discovering the latter is pregnant with an illegitimate child. The stark and graphic imagery has not only gripped audiences but also sparked conversations around the regressive mindsets still present in parts of rural India.