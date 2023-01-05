Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh roped in for Ishq Mein Ghayal

Colors’ Ishq Mein Ghayal revolves around a courageous young girl Esha ( Reem Sameer Shaikh), who shares a strong bond with her two brothers—Veer (Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani). Karan says, “It is extremely delightful for me to make a comeback to the fiction genre on television with such a power-packed show. I’ll be doing a fantasy drama, a genre that has always intrigued me and I’m glad that I’m joining forces with Colors for Ishq Mein Ghayal. My fans are going to see me in a completely different avatar as there are so many layers to Veer’s persona that I am set to bring alive on screen.”
Reem adds, “Colors has been a crucial part of my life and career as I started my journey with the brand almost a decade ago. I have done Ishq Mein Marjawaan just recently. Coming back to the channel with yet another exciting show, Ishq Mein Ghayal, is nothing less than a blessing to me. I’m looking forward to working with great actors such as Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. We are having a gala time shooting for the show in Uttarakhand.”
