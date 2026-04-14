Karan Kundrra, Jasmeet Kaur & Neha Rana share what Baisakhi means to them

The spirit of Baisakhi: A complete package of warmth, memories and togetherness is what defines the festival for these television stars

Advertisement

Karan Kundrra

Advertisement

“For me, Baisakhi brings back memories of growing up in Punjab, being around family, eating good food, and enjoying music together. It symbolises the spirit of renewal; it is a time to seize opportunities and celebrate the rewards of hard work. Celebrating Baisakhi on the sets of Laughter Chefs this year was a lot of fun. The dholak kicked things off, and Punjabi boliyan was all about playfully roasting each other. The kitchen brought its signature culinary chaos with all of us trying to shape gur pare like kites. It felt like a piece of Punjab came to the set. Wishing everyone good health, success and happiness; may every home be filled with love and every kitchen with the taste of harvest. Baisakhi di lakh lakh badhaiyan!”

Advertisement

Jasmeet Kaur

“Coming from a Punjabi family, there’s no such thing as a low-key celebration, it’s all heart and all energy. This Baisakhi feels even more special because I’ll be bringing it in with everyone on set, and since we’re shooting in Chandigarh, it still feels like I’m close to home in the best way. Shooting for Tu Juliet Jatt Di during this time honestly feels like an extension of that same world, a little dramatic but full of love at its core. Wishing everyone warmth, togetherness, and a season of new beginnings. Hope this Baisakhi brings a lot of light and happiness into your lives.”

Advertisement

Neha Rana

“Baisakhi brings a sense of a new beginning. It’s a time filled with positivity and togetherness. For me, it’s always been about keeping things simple and holding on to gratitude and kindness. I take some time out to visit the gurdwara and connect with my family on video calls. Celebrating this festival on the sets of Mahadev and Sons this year made it even more special, as the show revolves around new beginnings, family and love. Wishing everyone peace, joy, prosperity and a very Happy Baisakhi!