Karan Kundrra joins Sunny Leone as co-host on 'MTV Splitsvilla X6'   

Karan Kundrra joins Sunny Leone as co-host on 'MTV Splitsvilla X6'   

Kundrra will be replacing Tanuj Virwani who hosted the previous season

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:54 PM Nov 04, 2025 IST
Photo; Karan Kundrra/X
Actor Karan Kundrra, known for his roles in "Kitani Mohabbat Hai", "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and "Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal", will co-host the 16th season of the upcoming reality show "MTV Splitsvilla X6" alongside Sunny Leone.

The actor, who has previously hosted shows such as "MTV Roadies" and "MTV Love School", said returning to host another show on MTV is like "homecoming" for him.

"Coming back to MTV after six years feels like homecoming and 'Splitsvilla' has such an iconic place in the channel's legacy. I've always loved how the show captures the thrilling and unpredictable journey of modern love," Kundrra said in a statement.

"This season, I'm really looking forward to experiencing the MTV Splitsvilla energy and really excited to host alongside Sunny. I am super excited to see what the contestants have in store, how far they'll go and what risks they'll take when it comes to love. I truly believe this season is going to be bolder, more dynamic and full of surprises," he added.

Kundrra will be replacing Tanuj Virwani who hosted the previous season.

"The show revolves around young men and women trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are detached from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair are crowned the winners of Splitsvilla," as per its official logline.

