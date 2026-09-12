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Home / Entertainment / Karan Kundrra jokes about Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's fight in Playground finale

Karan Kundrra jokes about Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's fight in Playground finale

Family drama gets a light touch before the grand finale

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:55 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Karan Kundrra
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Just days after Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's on-set clash went viral, Karan Kundrra stepped in to defuse the tension with humour during his guest appearance on the Playground Season 5 finale.

Kundrra, who is engaged to Tejasswi and shares a close friendship with Elvish, framed the entire episode as household bickering rather than a real fallout. "Yeh mera chota bhai (Elvish), aur yeh meri choti fiance (Tejasswi). Mere ghar ke kalesh ko poora Hindustan mein pocha rakha hai inn dono ne," he said, drawing laughs from those around him.

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He didn't let Tejasswi off easy either, poking fun at what actually rattled her during the argument. "Teja bohot shocked lagi thi mereko, isiliye nahi ki Elvish ne gaali di. Usko iss baat ka shock laga ki isne ek baar mein itni saari English kaise bol di," Kundrra quipped, before adding, "Teja ki problem yehi hai, iske samne jo bhi English mein baat karta hai, usse yeh jagad leti hai."

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The jokes referenced a genuinely heated moment between the two mentors just days earlier. Tejasswi had interrupted Elvish mid-sentence, prompting him to lash out. She shot back, asking him not to speak to her that way, and he responded by asking her to simply let him finish talking.

What made the fallout notable is that Elvish and Tejasswi weren't strangers before this — they'd shared an easy camaraderie on Laughter Chefs prior to joining Playground as mentors.

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Clips of the confrontation spread fast once they hit social media, keeping the show in headlines right up to its finale.

Playground Season 5 concluded its run on September 12, on Amazon MX Player, with Kundrra's cameo giving the send-off a comic breather.

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