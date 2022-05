Karan Kundrra mourns Sidhu Moosewala's death, compares Punjab to Afghanistan

Mumbai, May 31

Popular actor Karan Kundrra expressed his grief at the sudden passing away of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead on Sunday in Mansa, Punjab.

Karan spoke to the media on the sets of 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

He said: "What is going to be the outcome of a tweet? We tweet and mourn but a mother lost her son to such a horrific situation. I saw a few videos and the visuals were so gory that it would hurt your heart deeply."

Karan further mentioned that at a very young age Sidhu received a lot of fame. "He was around 27-28 years old, and achieved great heights in life at such a tender age. In broad daylight, bullets are being fired in Punjab. I don't understand this."

With a picture of Sidhu Moosewala, Karan paid tribute on Instagram: The TV actor wrote, "sirf te sirf apni mehnat te talent de sar te kamaaya jo kujh vi kamaaya.. ajj tu kujh ni gawaaya veere.. ajj assi gawaya jo gawaaya.. moosewaala kade nai marega kade nai..! Rabb teri aatma nu Shaanti dewein veer #sidhumoosewala"

Sidhu was killed a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police. However, Karan was not so keen to make any comment on this as it is a political issue.

Karan added: "I can't comment on that because that is a political thing. Who are these people? And how did it happen? Because in India, it's not allowed to own guns just like that. Sorry, but this is not Afghanistan where anyone can roam with weapons. How did this happen because this isn't the Punjab that I knew." IANS