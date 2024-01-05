Karan Mehra plays a doctor

Sony Entertainment Television’s forthcoming family drama Mehndi Wala Ghar highlights the dynamics of joint families.
Showcasing the happiness, unity, and the nok-jhok, Mehndi Wala Ghar explores the complexities of familial bonds and puts the spotlight on a promising portrayal of the warmth and challenges that come with living in a joint family. Karan Mehra, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade, plays Manoj Agrawal, a pivotal role in this large family.
Speaking about his comeback to television with this show, Karan says, “The narrative revolves around the dynamics of the Agrawal family, based out of Ujjain, and depicts the daily ups and downs that occur within this family. My character Manoj is a doctor. He’s family-orientated and wants to make his family proud of his accomplishments. He has all the makings of an ideal son. Returning to mainstream television with this mature character is a pleasant experience for me, and I am eagerly awaiting the launch of this show.”
