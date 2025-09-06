Karan Singh Chhabra’s entry in Anupamaa

TV’s most-loved and consistently top-rated fiction drama, Anupamaa, is all set to surprise its viewers yet again. This time, the twist comes in the form of a very special guest appearance — Karan Singh Chhabra — who will be seen playing himself in the show.

Rajan, the man behind the success of Anupamaa, spoke about his decision to bring Karan into the storyline. “Karan has hosted several prestigious national and international events, and his energy and personality are instantly relatable. We wanted to use that authenticity to weave in an unexpected twist to the track. His entry will add a fresh dynamic, something that the audience has never seen before,” he said.

Karan has carved a space for himself as a sought-after host across Bollywood award functions like the IIFA Awards, Zee Cine Awards, Filmfare Awards, and more, expressed his excitement.

He said, “The fact that India’s number one show is where I get to be back on screen makes it truly memorable.”