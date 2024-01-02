Karan Singh Grover flaunts his washboard abs; fans say ‘Hrithik ko…’

IANS

Mumbai, January 2

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Fighter’, on Tuesday shared pictures of himself, flaunting his chiselled physique and washboard abs.

Karan, who is known for his work in shows like ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ and ‘Qubool Hai’, is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen sharing glimpses of his workout routine on social media.

Now, the actor dropped a string of photos, wherein he is seen in the midst of water and showing off his toned biceps, muscles, and washboard abs.

The post was captioned, “Metamorphosis”.

Karan, who will be soon seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’, got compliments from fans, who wrote, “Finally Hrithik ko competition milega”.

One user said, “bringing the heat always”. Another said, “Fireeeeeee”.

Hrithik and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Fighter’, features Karan as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ stands as a testament to cinematic brilliance.

The film promises an immersive narrative seamlessly intertwining adrenaline-pumping action and fervent patriotism, setting the stage for an unprecedented cinematic experience.

The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz.

It will be released in theatres on January 25.

