Karan Suchak wishes to explore the horror genre

Television actor Karan Suchak, who is part of the show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho on Star Bharat, has recently expressed his interest in venturing into the horror genre.

Recounting a spooky incident, Karan says, “I recently encountered an eerie phenomenon while I was at the gym. I was going about my regular workout routine when something caught my eye near the garden beside the gym. There were two swings, and one of them was inexplicably swinging back and forth despite there being no wind or external force. It was bone-chilling, while the swing continued its motion for nearly an hour.”

Expressing his desire to step into the horror genre, he says, “Although I have never encountered such incidents before, the recent encounter has left me intrigued about the horror genre. As an actor, I am always drawn to exploring new genres and portraying different characters. If given the opportunity, I would definitely love to work on a horror project.”